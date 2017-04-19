NEWS

Sleeping 'L' subway riders targeted by same thief, police say

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are warning subway riders to stay awake while on the train after a series of robberies targeting sleeping passengers.

Between Feb. 18 and April 2, on the "L" subway, the suspect has taken wallets and cell phones from his victims after cutting their pockets open with a sharp object.

There have been seven total incidents. On April 2, according to the New York City Police Department, the same suspect robbed three people in separate incidents between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

In each case, the suspect was on a southbound "L" train and took the wallets of three different men as the train pulled into a subway station.

The incidents occurred near the Sutter Avenue station, the Glenwood Road and Rockaway Parkway station, and the Farragut Road and East 105 Street station. Once the train stopped, the suspect fled.

The individual is described as a black man, about 30 to 40 years old, with a dark complexion. He is between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a light blue button-up shirt, black NY hat, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)
