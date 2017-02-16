Police said a masked man on Long Island used a machete to rob a Carvel, about half an hour after he attempted to rob a Dunkin' Donuts.According to the Nassau County Police Department, a man went into a Dunkin' Donuts on Merrick Road in Seaford around 9:12 p.m. Wednesday, and demanded money from the cash register.The cashier said there was no money inside, and the suspect, who had his face covered, ran out of the store.Just before 10 p.m., on Northwest Drive in South Farmingdale, a Carvel was robbed (pictured above), police said. The Carvel is about 6 miles from the Dunkin' Donuts.The suspect demanded money from a cashier. The cashier, who was in the process of counting money from a tip container, handed him the cash, about $40.He fled the store and headed north on Hart Street. No injuries were reported.The suspect also had a machete in this instance.The suspect is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a black hat, dark colored jacket, blue jeans, black and white sneakers and black gloves.Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.