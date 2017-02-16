Police are investigating a suspect wielding a machete after two possibly connected incidents at two chain food stores on Long Island.According to the Nassau County Police Department, a man went into a Dunkin Donuts on Merrick Road in Seaford around 9:12 p.m. Wednesday, and demanded money from the cash register.The cashier said there was no money inside, and the suspect, who had his face covered, ran out of the store.Just before 10 p.m., on Northwest Drive in South Farmingdale, a Carvel was robbed (pictured above), police said.The suspect demanded money from a cashier. The cashier, who was in the process of counting money from a tip container, handed him the cash, about $40.He fled the store and headed north on Hart Street. No injuries were reported.The suspect also had a machete, and police said the two crimes may be connected.The suspect is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a black hat, dark colored jacket, blue jeans, black and white sneakers and black gloves.Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.