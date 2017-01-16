Police in Westchester County are investigating two incidents in which women were grabbed by a man who was trying to attack them.Both happened the night of Jan. 12 in Scarsdale and Yonkers.Now investigators are working to determine whether the same man is behind both incidents.The first victim had just gotten off the train in Hartsdale and was walking home. The second attack has similarities."Now to have someone actually approach someone and potentially have a gun, we are not sure. It's very frightening," said area resident Tracie Sundack.It's frightening for Sundack and others who live in the Greenacres section of Scarsdale after the attack last Thursday evening.The victim had left the Hartsdale train station and was walking home. In her driveway, police say a male, dressed in all black and wearing a mask, displayed a handgun.After he grabbed her arm she yelled, and he ran away. "It is disturbing," said former resident Susan Branche. "But I'm going to trust our police force here to do the right thing.""I've been hearing about a lot of robberies in this area, which is unusual," said Sundack.Roughly 20 minutes later in Yonkers, police say a 19-year-old woman was sitting in her car on Pennsylvania Avenue near Scarsdale Road when a man, also dressed in all black and wearing a mask, got into the passenger side of the car and pulled a handgun, but then fled the car without taking anything.Both incidents with apparent similarities are now drawing concern.Debbie Radov is always careful when she walks her dogs."They would threaten a stranger who approaches me so I am much more comfortable walking with them," she said. "But I do think things can happen anywhere and we just have to be careful."