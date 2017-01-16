NEWS

Police: Masked man involved in 2 attacks against women in Westchester County

By
YONKERS, New York (WABC) --
Police in Westchester County are investigating two incidents in which women were grabbed by a man who was trying to attack them.

Both happened the night of Jan. 12 in Scarsdale and Yonkers.

Now investigators are working to determine whether the same man is behind both incidents.

The first victim had just gotten off the train in Hartsdale and was walking home. The second attack has similarities.

"Now to have someone actually approach someone and potentially have a gun, we are not sure. It's very frightening," said area resident Tracie Sundack.

It's frightening for Sundack and others who live in the Greenacres section of Scarsdale after the attack last Thursday evening.



The victim had left the Hartsdale train station and was walking home. In her driveway, police say a male, dressed in all black and wearing a mask, displayed a handgun.

After he grabbed her arm she yelled, and he ran away. "It is disturbing," said former resident Susan Branche. "But I'm going to trust our police force here to do the right thing."

"I've been hearing about a lot of robberies in this area, which is unusual," said Sundack.

Roughly 20 minutes later in Yonkers, police say a 19-year-old woman was sitting in her car on Pennsylvania Avenue near Scarsdale Road when a man, also dressed in all black and wearing a mask, got into the passenger side of the car and pulled a handgun, but then fled the car without taking anything.

Both incidents with apparent similarities are now drawing concern.

Debbie Radov is always careful when she walks her dogs.

"They would threaten a stranger who approaches me so I am much more comfortable walking with them," she said. "But I do think things can happen anywhere and we just have to be careful."
Related Topics:
newsattackwestchester newsScarsdale
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Arrested in San Francisco
Bodies of 6 Children, Including 9-Month-Old, Recovered at Baltimore House Fire
Trump to Meet With Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Today
Wife of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen arrested
Officials Warn of Repeating Syria 'Tragedies'
More News
Top Stories
Tentative deal reached between MTA, Transport Workers Union
Wife of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen arrested
Teen survives crash by holding onto tree overnight; Friend dies
Nightclub shooting at Mexican resort near Cancun leaves 5 dead
Homeowner stops burglary from 7,000 miles away
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at age 73
School bus rear-ends another bus in East Brunswick
Show More
Trumping Trump? Gov. Cuomo courts 'middle-class anger'
Search on for attackers after woman stabbed inside Queens home
Woman run over by mini school bus while crossing Brooklyn street
Trump lashes out at critics; Some Dems vow to skip inauguration
Report: Bernie Madoff capitalizing off of hot chocolate in prison
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More Photos