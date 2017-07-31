NEWS

Police: New Jersey man fatally stabs ex-wife

(Shutterstock)

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey man is facing murder charges after authorities he stabbed his ex-wife to death at the home they shared.

Eric Beale, 56, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in connection with the killing of 56-year-old Marlene Martin.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30,

Plainfield police responded to a request for a welfare check of Martin at her home on the 900 block of West 6th Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and found her body in the backyard. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation resulted in Beale quickly being identified as a suspect, and he was taken into custody without incident shortly thereafter.

Convictions on murder charges are commonly punishable by 30 years to life in state prison.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Task Force Detective Brendan Sullivan at 908-966-0999.
