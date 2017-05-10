NEWS

Police: Long Island pizzeria employee busted for selling cocaine in parking lot

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) --
Police say a Long Island pizzeria employee has been arrested for allegedly selling cocaine on the premises.

Officials say 54-year-old Placido Buscemi made his sales in the back parking lot of Mama Mia Pizzeria in Ronkonkoma.

It is unknown how long he was selling the drug, or if other employees at the shop were aware or involved.

Reports say a significant amount of drugs, weapons, cash and other paraphernalia were found at his home in Bay Shore.

Police say his stepson was also arrested at their house for possession of drugs and guns.
