Police: 'Real Housewives' star tied up, robbed during Holmdel home invasion

Dina Manzo attends "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" White Party at the Woodbury Country Club on Monday, July 21, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Eyewitness News
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are investigating a violent home invasion that involved one of the stars of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

The attack happened Sunday night on Banyan Boulevard in Holmdel at the home of reality TV star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend, David Cantin.

Authorities say the couple had just arrived home when they found two suspects inside who rushed towards them. Police say the 37-year-old Cantin was struck several times with a baseball bat, while the 46-year-old Manzo was punched multiple times.

The victims were then bound together inside the home.

The assailants, who reportedly had their faces covered, then fled with cash, jewelry and other personal property.

After freeing themselves, Cantin called police. Both victims were hospitalized, with Cantin suffering significant facial injuries, including a broken nose. Manzo was also treated for facial injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Hernando of the Holmdel Township Police Department at (732) 946-2820 or Detective Wayne Raynor of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (800) 533-7443.
