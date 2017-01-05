.09-mm Glock 26

AR-15 semi-automatic rifle

Armored vest worn by a suspect

A heavily-armed suspect wearing a bullet-resistant vest was wounded after being shot by NYPD officers on Staten Island early Thursday, triggering a massive manhunt for a second suspect who ran off into the woods.Authorities later took that man into custody in what was the third police shooting in as many days.Police say they were confronted with a potentially deadly confrontation after answering a call of shots fired in a wooded area near Androvette and Kreischer streets in the Charleston section around 1 a.m."The one male, just about the same time, came from the side of the building," NYPD Assistant Chief Edward Delatore said. "And he turned on them and drew a .09-mm Glock 26."As the second male fled, the officers fired at the first suspect, identified as 24-year-old Patrick Allen."Firing several shots back at the male, they struck him numerous times," Delatore said. "Left leg, left arm."Allen was shot four times and is at Staten Island University Hospital North. Police later discovered he had been wearing a heavy ballistic vest, and they were checking to see if one shot had struck it. A search of the area also turned up an AR-15 rifle, but the hunt was still on for the second suspect."Because the first suspect had a bullet-proof vest on and there were shots fired at the scene, we would definitely consider the second suspect armed and dangerous," Delatore said.Police spotted a person of interest around 6:30 a.m. and gave chase into the woods on Ellis Road, near Arthur Kill Road. Jonathan Derbyshire, 24, was caught and taken into custody."We have one suspect in custody and a couple of other people we are speaking to," Delatore said.Charges are pending.Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.