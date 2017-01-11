NEWS

Flatlands Avenue restaurants in East New York robbed

Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are looking for a thief who robbed several Brooklyn restaurants.

According to the New York City Police Department, a man using a knife has targeted fast-food restaurants in East New York for the last month. Since Dec. 19, he's stolen nearly $2,000 in cash. All four incidents happened along Flatlands Avenue.

Police said in two of the robberies, the suspect threatened cashiers with a knife.

The suspect first struck a Dunkin Donuts Dec. 19, police said. He approached an employee and passed her a note demanding money. She complied and gave him $320 in cash.

Ten days later, police said the suspect went into a KFC/Taco Bell with a knife, and demanded money. An employee gave him $876 from the cash register.

On Jan. 4, at Chen's Garden, the same suspect had a knife, demanded money and tried to jump over the counter, police said. He fled empty-handed when he was confronted by employees. Also on Jan. 4, the NYPD said the suspect went into a Baskin Robbins and demanded money from an employee, who gave him $533 from the cash register.

The individual is described as a black man last seen wearing a black mask, an orange hooded sweater, light colored jeans and orange work boots.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
