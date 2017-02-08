Police are investigating after possible human remains were found along a jogging path at a park in Queens on Wednesday.For hours and into the night, detectives and crime scene specialists crawled through the thick underbrush in Kissena Park searching for clues after a grisly discovery.Officials say the remains appeared burned and scattered."It's not every day you hear someone say there's body parts in the woods," said George Costa, a resident.On an unseasonably warm afternoon, it was a jogger who made the gruesome find around 2:30 p.m.Cops say what appears to be human skeletal remains were found along a trail in the popular park along 164th Street."I've seen plumbing companies dumping things in the park. It's an isolated area," said Sergio Hernandez, a resident.Investigators don't know how long the remains have been there.It isn't even clear for now if there was foul play involved, but it has set local joggers on edge."It's a little bit disconcerting. It's not characteristic of the area and it's a shame that it happened," said Peter Gluss, a resident.The Medical Examiner's office has now removed the bones to figure out a cause of death.