Powerball jackpot surges to $349 million for Saturday's drawing

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Powerball jackpot has surged to more than $300 million for Saturday's drawing.

It's currently estimated at $349 million. If a lump sum is picked, the lottery would pay out $213.1 million.

Although big, this is not even close the biggest Powerball jackpot ever. The winning amount peaked at 1.586 billion for the January 13, 2016, drawing. There were three winners of that jackpot - they were from California, Florida and Tennessee.

You can watch the drawing live on Channel 7, just before Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. Saturday.
