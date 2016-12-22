NEWS

Prosecutor: NYC postal worker bought sex toys with gift cards stolen out of mail

File photo (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A U.S. Postal Service worker in New York City is accused opening mail, stealing gift cards and then using them to buy nearly $100 in sex toys.

Prosecutors said Iesha Conley worked at the Brooklyn Processing and Distribution Center in East New York, Brooklyn. She was arrested Tuesday.

Court records show she was allegedly caught after a customer complained on September 21 that a card she mailed to a relative containing a $100 American Express gift card she bought at Bed, Bath and Beyond arrived opened and without the gift card.

The customer called the store, which gave her the gift card number. Then, American Express was able to track the card, and found that it had been used.

The credit card records show three separate purchases for an "adult toy" from Groupon were made on September 26, and sent to Conley's home in Brooklyn. The purchased totaled $94.68.

As the investigation progressed, the Office of the Inspector General for the Postal Service monitored Conley at the Brooklyn USPS facility on December 19 and 20. The investigator allegedly saw her rip open and remove the contents from dozens of greeting card envelopes.

"Conley was recorded removing the contents from mailings and placing them inside a black sweater with the words "Got Jesus?" the court filing stated.

Conley was arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court and released on $15,000 bail.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police looking for thief who beat woman and forced her to strip in Kips Bay
Rise in Xmas Season Cardiac Deaths Not Necessarily Due to Cold Weather
4 firefighters among 24 hurt in high-rise fire on Upper West Side
Australia police: Christmas Day bomb plot foiled, 5 suspects detained
Holiday Travelers Gripe as Delays Pile Up at Los Angeles International Airport
More News
Top Stories
4 firefighters among 24 hurt in high-rise fire on Upper West Side
Passenger removed after verbally harassing Ivanka Trump
Widow of driver killed in Turnpike crash still waiting for funeral costs
Glass from broken window falls 29 floors to NYC sidewalk
Parents die in crash on way to see son injured in separate crash
Police locate woman seen taking dropped wallet at NJ Walmart
Police looking for thief who beat woman and forced her to strip in Kips Bay
Show More
Australia police: Christmas Day bomb plot foiled, 5 suspects detained
Exclusive: Father of 3rd victim possibly linked to NJ murder suspect speaks out
Police: Man who killed wife, abandoned daughter in NYC now charged with murder
Racist rant in JC Penney goes viral: 'Speak English'
Union: Scuffle with homeless man highlights police dangers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
PHOTOS: Alan Thicke through the years
Eyewitness News viewers' pets get festive for the holidays!
ACCUWEATHER MAPS: Saturday storm
More Photos