Police are searching for the person who stalked and attacked a teenager as she walked with her little brother in Brooklyn.The victim was on her way back from the subway with her 2-year-old brother when someone who was following them attacked just blocks away from Prospect Park.The 16-year-old was followed by a man as they exited the Franklin Avenue station in Crown Heights on May 3 .When they got to their apartment, police say the suspect started talking to them and forced his way "It's traumatizing, but I did the best I can so my brother wouldn't get hurt," said Whitney Pierre-Paul, robbery victim.If she had it to do over again, 16-year-old Whitney admits she'd do things differently.She would call for help when the stranger picked-up her 2-year-old brother as they left the subway.But she didn't, and allowed him to carry the boy three blocks to her family's Crown Heights apartment. That's where she finally put her foot down."So I just said, 'Put my brother down.' I wasn't asking, I was telling him, 'Put my brother down.' He was like, 'Can I make a phone call?' I said, 'Put my brother down and I will let you make a phone call,'" Whitney said.With that, Whitney says the man pushed his way inside and attacked her, choking her twice."Like this and he pulled my neck towards him," Whitney said.Her screams echoed through the building."I cried for help, like I've never screamed so loud, and the building isn't soundproof, you can hear everything," Whitney said.She says the man took off into the night with her cellphone and a laptop computer.One week later, he remains at-large. Whitney's mother is confident he'll be caught."I see they got a good picture of him and I hope they get him. I hope he gets what he deserves," said Christiane Saint-Hilaire, the victim's mother.Whitney is still shaking, because she knows it could have been far worse."I consider myself lucky because my goal was to make sure that nothing happened to my brother and I feel like I accomplished that," Whitney said. "As soon as he had my brother, I knew I should have done that differently."The NYPD described the suspect as a black male in his 30s, about 5-foot-6. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with the Superman logo, a black jacket with yellow piping on its arms and gray sweatpants.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).