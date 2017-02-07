Nearly 20 rabbis were arrested overnight following a protest outside Trump International Hotel.They were part of a large group protesting President Trump's travel ban order on Monday evening.The 12 women and 7 men were arrested, all for disorderly conduct. Police said they refused to move and were obstructing traffic.They received desk appearance tickets, were released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.All arrests were made outside the hotel at 1 Central Park West.