Raids round up hundreds of illegal immigrants in at least six states

American authorities are rounding up immigrants in an enforcement surge that President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail.For days, fear and confusion have gripped immigrant communities across the nation after word spread that federal agents were rounding up hundreds of immigrants in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, New York, California, Illinois and Texas.The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said the efforts were "routine" and no different than the targeted arrests carried out under former President Barack Obama.Advocates say federal agents have already arrested 40 people in the New York City area, at least 5 in Staten Island.ICE said nearly 95 percent of the foreign nationals arrested in the New York area over the past week were criminal alien fugitives or illegal re-entrants.Raids took place in California earlier this week - men and women were pulled from their home and handcuffed.Senator Chuck Schumer is concerned about who exactly is being taken into custody."Look, for people who have committed serious crimes, bank robbery, assault - yes, of course they should be deported. But for people who have committed no crimes, or their only crime is crossing the border, this is very, very bad," Senator Schumer said.There are reports of those not charged with violent crimes taken in the round-up. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly maintains the raids are done completely legally.New Jersey Governor Chris Christie defended the raids on Sunday."You're going to have some people, who by the way have violated the law, but don't fit that one category," the Governor said.