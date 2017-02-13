NEWS

Raids round up hundreds of illegal immigrants in at least six states

EMBED </>More News Videos

Candace McCowan has the latest.

Candace McCowan
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
American authorities are rounding up immigrants in an enforcement surge that President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail.

For days, fear and confusion have gripped immigrant communities across the nation after word spread that federal agents were rounding up hundreds of immigrants in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, New York, California, Illinois and Texas.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said the efforts were "routine" and no different than the targeted arrests carried out under former President Barack Obama.

Advocates say federal agents have already arrested 40 people in the New York City area, at least 5 in Staten Island.

ICE said nearly 95 percent of the foreign nationals arrested in the New York area over the past week were criminal alien fugitives or illegal re-entrants.

Raids took place in California earlier this week - men and women were pulled from their home and handcuffed.

Senator Chuck Schumer is concerned about who exactly is being taken into custody.

"Look, for people who have committed serious crimes, bank robbery, assault - yes, of course they should be deported. But for people who have committed no crimes, or their only crime is crossing the border, this is very, very bad," Senator Schumer said.

There are reports of those not charged with violent crimes taken in the round-up. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly maintains the raids are done completely legally.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie defended the raids on Sunday.

"You're going to have some people, who by the way have violated the law, but don't fit that one category," the Governor said.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Related Topics:
newsraidimmigrationICEpoliticsSunset ParkNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Nearly 200K evacuated near Calif. dam amid flood warning
Judge to decide on evidence in Holland Tunnel weapons case
Grammy-winning jazz, pop and r'n'b singer Al Jarreau dead at 76
2 Chicago girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate incidents
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Watch out for dangerous winds!
Judge to decide on evidence in Holland Tunnel weapons case
Woman rescued as car sinks into icy New Jersey pond
KKK fliers distributed to residents in New Jersey town
Brooklyn BP: Charles Oakley arrest was 'Eric Garner without the chokehold'
Oroville Dam emergency spillway expected to fail; thousands evacuated
Celebrities get political at the 2017 Grammys
Show More
Police investigating deadly shooting at Newburgh Valentine's Day party
Dept. of Education misidentifies activist, has to apologize for apology
10 injured, 2 seriously, in Queens apartment fire
See the 2017 Grammy Awards winners
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
More News
Top Video
Search on for man who escaped custody at East Harlem drug store
Police: Freezing burglar hiding in snow pile saved by officer
Surgery can't stop 81-year-old man from plowing neighbors' driveways
NYC area digging out after winter storm dumps snow on region
More Video