NEWS

Rent Guidelines Board recommends rent increase

Eyewitness News
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The New York City Rent Guidelines Board recommended increases for rent-stabilized apartments in a preliminary vote on Tuesday night.

At a meeting in the East Village, the five of the board's nine members voted to recommend a 1 to 3 percent increase on 1-year leases, and a 2 to 4 percent increase on 2-year leases.

Tuesday's vote comes after there were rent freezes over the last two years.

Angry tenants who attended the meeting called for a rent rollback for the approximately one million rent stabilized apartments in New York City.

The board will hold it's final vote in June after five more public hearings are held.

If the rent proposal passes the final vote, the increases will effect leases signed between October 1st, 2017 and September 30th, 2018.
Related Topics:
newsrentsnew york cityapartmenteast villageEast VillageNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories in Manhattan
Police-involved shooting in Newark injures 1 suspect
Despite vaccination success, US still faces outbreaks
Parking scam revealed in Cobble Hill
Commuter nightmare: Train troubles at Penn Station...again
More News
Top Stories
Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories in Manhattan
Commuter nightmare: Train troubles at Penn Station...again
Police-involved shooting in Newark injures 1 suspect
Parking scam revealed in Cobble Hill
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
Man stabbed in chest in Yankee Stadium subway station
Retired NYPD officers among 5 arrested in ongoing gun permit probe
Show More
Judge blocks Trump's order to withhold sanctuary city money
Sessions to visit Central Islip Friday to discuss gang violence
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested in deadly Iowa crash
Police: Wife's Fitbit logs steps after husband says she died
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos