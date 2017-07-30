NEWS

Coast Guard and police search for missing swimmer off Point Pleasant Beach

Kristin Thorne has the latest on the search for a missing swimmer at Point Pleasant Beach.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, New Jersey (WABC) --
Rescue teams are trying to find a missing swimmer in the waters off Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey.

Crews have been searching for hours for any sign of the woman, who went into the water at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

The Coast Guard was notified at about 2:27 a.m. of a 24-year-old white female with brown hair who reportedly went missing while swimming with a friend.

One of the swimmers, a man, was located quickly.

Police say the woman went into the water with no clothes on and a witness said the man who came out of the water also was not wearing anything.


Authorities have not released the identity of the missing swimmer.

The Coast Guard launched a motorized boat from Manasaquan Inlet and the Coast Guard Air Station in Atlantic City launched a helicopter to provide an aerial search to assist the local police and fire departments.

Also involved in the search are Point Pleasant Beach Police. assisted by fire companies and dive teams from neighboring towns.
