Rockland special education teacher charged with abusing children in her care

STONY POINT, New York (WABC) --
A Rockland County special education teacher is under arrest, accused of abusing children in her care.

Police say 43-year-old Yessenia Vasquez, of Garnervile, was taken into custody Thursday following an investigation by the Stony Point Police Detective Bureau that began after a complaint to the New York State Child Abuse Hotline in January.

It is alleged that Vasquez physically and mentally abuse several special needs children under her care between January 1, 2016 and November 28, 2016, while in a classroom setting in the North Rockland School District.

She is charged with four counts each of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person - child, endangering the welfare of a minor and harassment, as well as one count of unlawful imprisonment.

More details will be added as they are released.
