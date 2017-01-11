NEWS

Jet Sanitation building in Islandia on fire

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. inside the Jet Sanitation Warehouse in Islandia.

ISLANDIA, Long Island (WABC) --
Firefighters battled flames tearing through a sanitation warehouse in Suffolk County Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. inside the warehouse in Islandia.

The Jet Sanitation building on Blydenburg Road is likely filled with recyclables.

Part of the building collapsed, as firefighters worked from the outside to get the flames under control.

Veteran's Highway south of the Long Island Expressway closed as firefighters worked to get the upper hand on the blaze.
