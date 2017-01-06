A man who was regarded as an icon in New York City nightlife was found strangled in his Manhattan apartment Wednesday morning.Police said the body of 54-year-old Savyon Zabar was discovered inside his Upper West Side apartment by his roommate, who called 911 just before 10:30 a.m.Emergency crews pronounced Zabar dead at his fourth-floor apartment on West 81st Street between Amsterdam Avenue and Columbus Avenue.An autopsy revealed significant deep tissue hemorrhaging consistent with strangulation and his death was ruled a homicide.Zabar, known by his friends as "Big Ben" was an openly gay "icon in NYC nightlife."There was no forced entry and nothing appeared to have been taken.No arrests have been made in the case.Eyewitness News is following this story. Keep checking abc7NY for updates.