  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
NEWS

Savyon Zabar, 'icon of NYC nightlife,' found murdered in Upper West Side apartment

Savyon Zabar, who lived on West 81st Street, was found murdered in his apartment on the Upper West Side.

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man who was regarded as an icon in New York City nightlife was found strangled in his Manhattan apartment Wednesday morning.

Police said the body of 54-year-old Savyon Zabar was discovered inside his Upper West Side apartment by his roommate, who called 911 just before 10:30 a.m.

Emergency crews pronounced Zabar dead at his fourth-floor apartment on West 81st Street between Amsterdam Avenue and Columbus Avenue.



An autopsy revealed significant deep tissue hemorrhaging consistent with strangulation and his death was ruled a homicide.

Zabar, known by his friends as "Big Ben" was an openly gay "icon in NYC nightlife."

There was no forced entry and nothing appeared to have been taken.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Eyewitness News is following this story. Keep checking abc7NY for updates.
Related Topics:
newsbody foundnew york newshomicidehomicide investigationNew York CityUpper West Side
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
NEWS
Police: Facebook Live beating began as friendly encounter
Driver charged after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Bronx
Trump to Be Briefed on Russian Hacking Intelligence Report
Winter Weather to Sweep Across the Country With Rain and Snow
More News
Top Stories
Winter storm watch for eastern Long Island, parts of coastal NJ
Driver charged after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Bronx
Police: Facebook Live beating began as friendly encounter
Girl uses Alexa to order doll house, cookies; parents shocked by delivery
NYPD: Pit bull fatally shot by officer in Bronx
Man charged after fatal car wreck in Wyandanch
New Jersey judge won't order school to put girl on boys team
Show More
Trump: 'Dishonest media' not reporting wall reimbursement
Transgender man sues hospital over hysterectomy denial
Charges filed in Staten Island police-involved shooting
2 local Kmart and Sears stores among 150 closing
Trump getting classified report on election hacking
More News
Photos
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More Photos