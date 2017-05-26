Police are investigating after several vehicles caught fire early Friday.Around 2:40 a.m., firefighters responded to the rear of 2301 Industrial Way in Toms River after a police officer noticed smoke while on patrol.Two Chevrolet buses and one Ford bus had extensive damage. A Ford F150 pickup also was damaged.The vehicles are owned by the Toms River School District and were parked in a transportation storage area.Toms River Fire Companies #1 and #2 eventually put out the fires.Officers were still on the scene late Friday morning investigating the cause of the fires.No morning bus routes were affected.