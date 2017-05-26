NEWS

Several vehicles damaged in Toms River, NJ, fire

Several vehicles caught fire overnight in Toms River, N.J.

Eyewitness News
TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are investigating after several vehicles caught fire early Friday.

Around 2:40 a.m., firefighters responded to the rear of 2301 Industrial Way in Toms River after a police officer noticed smoke while on patrol.

Two Chevrolet buses and one Ford bus had extensive damage. A Ford F150 pickup also was damaged.

The vehicles are owned by the Toms River School District and were parked in a transportation storage area.

Toms River Fire Companies #1 and #2 eventually put out the fires.

Officers were still on the scene late Friday morning investigating the cause of the fires.

No morning bus routes were affected.
