Search on for suspect after teen stabbed during fight on J train in Bushwick
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect after an attacker pulled out a knife during a fight on the J train in Brooklyn.

Officers say the victim was put into a headlock after he hit one of the suspects with a skateboard. The fight ended with the victim getting stabbed.

"From his abdomen, like his ribs, lower rib area - he was grabbing his waist and there was blood dripping down," says eyewitness Santana Cabello.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday on the northbound J train. Police say the 19-year-old victim was stabbed by some sort of sharp object. It all happened just after the train pulled into the Chauncey Street Station. Police say the suspect stayed on board the train.

Witnesses say the victim collapsed on the platform.

"He was laying on the floor - he seemed like he was in a lot of pain," Cabello adds.

The suspect is roughly 25-25 years old, 5'8" tall, weighing 250 pounds.

Witnesses say from at least what they saw at the station that the victim went on attack before he was stabbed.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
