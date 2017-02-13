The search is on for three people behind a stabbing and robbery at an adult video store in Manhattan.Police say three men went into a store on 6th Avenue in Greenwich Village Sunday morning.According to investigators, one of the men stabbed a 63-year-old worker and grabbed the cash register, then all three took off running on West 13th Street towards 7th Avenue.The victim has been treated and released from the hospital.The NYPD released descriptions of the suspects:Individual #1 is described as a male Black, approximately 5'8" tall, 160lbs., and last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and a surgical mask.Individual #2 is described as a male White or Hispanic, approximately 6'0" tall, 170lbs., and last seen wearing a camouflage jacket.Individual #3 is described as a male White, and last seen wearing a red and black flannel jacket.