Some Ramsey residents upset over proposed firing range

RAMSEY, New Jersey (WABC) --There's a debate heating up in Bergen County.
Some people there are upset over a proposal to bring a large firing range to the area.
The proposed facility would take over an old building in Ramsey.
Some residents say it's not a good fit for the neighborhood.
The plan is to turn the large property into the Screaming Eagle club, a gun club that can be used by law enforcement, private and public clients.
But the proposal from a man from Pennsylvania is facing opposition from hundreds of Ramsey residents who signed a petition against the indoor gun range.
So far over 600 people have signed the petition to keep the gun club out of town. The overall plan includes 67 firing stalls, retail space, restaurant, a fireplace and billiards.
The 60,000 square foot building would include bath and lockerroom facilities for men and women.
Neighbors say it's too early to have an opinion on the proposal. They need far more information before making a final decision on the plan.
But they do worry about the impact a busy business would have in their quiet neighborhood.
Here's a link to the PETITION.