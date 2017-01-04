ATLANTIC TERMINAL LIRR CRASH

Excessive speed eyed in LIRR crash as investigation gets underway
EMBED </>More News Videos

Jim Hoffer looks at recent accidents after an LIRR train crashed in Brooklyn (Photo/@KathyPycz via Twitter)

Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
The investigation is underway into the LIRR crash in Brooklyn Tuesday morning that left scores of people injured, and sources tell Eyewitness News that the preliminary information indicates the train was going too fast as it entered Atlantic Terminal and struck the bumper at the end of the track.

MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast said the train struck the bumping block at the end of the track and went up over that block, with the first car derailing. More than 100 people were hurt, but none of the injuries is believed to be life threatening.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said the most significant was a woman who suffered a possible broken leg, and that most of the victims were able to leave the train of their own accord. There were approximately 600 riders on board at the time.

"The response to the accident was fantastic, and I want to thank all the first responders, the MTA, the NYPD, the Fire Department," Cuomo said. "They really did a great job of getting on site."

Watch the full press conference with Gov. Cuomo, Prendergast:
EMBED </>More News Videos

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast hold a news conference from the scene of the LIRR accident


It is unclear at this point what happened with the operator, but he or she is expected to be a focal point of the investigation.

Similar incidents have occurred in recent years, including deadly accident in Hoboken last September and the horrific Metro-North derailment in the Bronx in December of 2013 that left four dead and more than 70 injured.

The cause in that crash was determined to be high speed, and the engineer received a diagnosis of sleep apnea. At that time, transit officials began to take a serious look at the disorder, which can interfere with a person's rest and ability to stay awake.

One of the things all three of these incidents have in common is that they all occurred in the morning, though it is far too early to know if sleep apnea played a role in this lasted accident. Mechanical problems or human error could just as easily be the cause, but sleep apnea will clearly be part of the investigation.

One of the first things investigators will look at are the so-called black boxes that record the speed of the train and where, when and what kind of braking took place and the position the throttle.

Many passengers indicated that the train was traveling at an excessive speed or seemed like it was moving faster than usual.
Related Topics:
newstrain derailmenttrain accidenttrain crashderailmentlirratlantic terminal lirr crashatlantic terminallong island railroadNew York CityDowntown BrooklynFort Greene
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ATLANTIC TERMINAL LIRR CRASH
More than 100 injured in LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal
LIRR riders describe chaos, panic after Brooklyn crash
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More atlantic terminal lirr crash
NEWS
Pence Returns to Capitol Hill to Huddle With Republicans on 'Obamacare' Plans
ANALYSIS: Trump Asserts Independence, if Barely, in Tweaking House GOP Over Ethics
Trump Again Casts Doubt on Russian Hacking
More than 100 injured in LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal
LIRR riders describe chaos, panic after Brooklyn crash
More News
Top Stories
More than 100 injured in LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal
LIRR riders describe chaos, panic after Brooklyn crash
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Possible snow for Friday morning
Mother charged in death of 1-year-old daughter
Nearly 200 rats removed from Long Island antique store
34-year-old man kidnapped from Bronx salon
Show More
18-year-old shot to death by police in Prospect Heights
Janet Jackson, husband welcome son Eissa Al Mana
Police fatally shoot suspect in Canarsie
Ex-wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka has murder case dropped
10-year-old girl dies in skiing accident
More News
Top Video
Pedicab theft caught on camera on Upper West Side
Police fatally shoot suspect in Canarsie
NYC Councilman pushing for tougher hit-and-run penalties
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video