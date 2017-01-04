BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --The investigation is underway into the LIRR crash in Brooklyn Tuesday morning that left scores of people injured, and sources tell Eyewitness News that the preliminary information indicates the train was going too fast as it entered Atlantic Terminal and struck the bumper at the end of the track.
MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast said the train struck the bumping block at the end of the track and went up over that block, with the first car derailing. More than 100 people were hurt, but none of the injuries is believed to be life threatening.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said the most significant was a woman who suffered a possible broken leg, and that most of the victims were able to leave the train of their own accord. There were approximately 600 riders on board at the time.
"The response to the accident was fantastic, and I want to thank all the first responders, the MTA, the NYPD, the Fire Department," Cuomo said. "They really did a great job of getting on site."
It is unclear at this point what happened with the operator, but he or she is expected to be a focal point of the investigation.
Similar incidents have occurred in recent years, including deadly accident in Hoboken last September and the horrific Metro-North derailment in the Bronx in December of 2013 that left four dead and more than 70 injured.
The cause in that crash was determined to be high speed, and the engineer received a diagnosis of sleep apnea. At that time, transit officials began to take a serious look at the disorder, which can interfere with a person's rest and ability to stay awake.
One of the things all three of these incidents have in common is that they all occurred in the morning, though it is far too early to know if sleep apnea played a role in this lasted accident. Mechanical problems or human error could just as easily be the cause, but sleep apnea will clearly be part of the investigation.
One of the first things investigators will look at are the so-called black boxes that record the speed of the train and where, when and what kind of braking took place and the position the throttle.
Many passengers indicated that the train was traveling at an excessive speed or seemed like it was moving faster than usual.