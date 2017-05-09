Staten Island therapist accused of abusing young girls

A therapist on Staten Island is charged with sexually abusing young female patients, and authorities say some of the victims are as young as 8 years old.Now, investigators fear there may be more victims.Prosecutors say all of the incidents took place in 49-year-old Gilberto Suero's office, while the girls were under the care of their social workers.Suero apparently boasted on a Psychology Today online directory that "a collaboration between patient and therapist can lead to healthy helpful actions that will result in positive changes," but he is now charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse.The three alleged victims are 13, 10 and 8 years old, and they reportedly told special victims investigators that Suero groped them in private therapy sessions..The latest incident is alleged to have happened just three weeks ago, with Suero accused of telling the girl that she was beautiful before touching her inappropriately.Suero is married and lives across the street from PS 52 in Dongan Hills, where neighbors say he has children of his own.One resident who did not want to be identified was stunned by the allegations, saying Suero was a good neighbor and well liked.Suero is being held on Rikers Island, unable to post $50,000 bail.