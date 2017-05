Subway service is being disrupted Sunday due to power problems in Brooklyn.The MTA says a Con Ed loss of power AT 12:26 p.m. caused switch problems at DeKalb Avenue, resulting in extensive delays.The MTA says power was quickly restored, but the following service changes are in effect:D, N, Q and R trains are running with delays in both directions.Southbound D trains are running on the F line from W 4 St-Washington Sq to 2 Av then terminate.Northbound D and N