NEWS

Suspect arrested, 2nd ID'd in Maplewood triple murder

By and Eyewitness News
MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police have arrested one suspect and identified another in connection with a triple homicide in New Jersey.

Jimmy Mays, 37, formerly of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested in Maryland and charged with murder in the deaths of 45-year-old convenience store owner Michael Davis, 30-year-old Roshana Kenilson and 44-year-old Lance Frazier on Van Nest Court in Maplewood in late January.

Prosecutors also announced that 33-year-old Lavelle Davis, of Galloway, is a suspect. He is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.

Mays is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Both have been charged with three counts of murder, as well as conspiracy to commit murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons charges.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information or knowledge of the whereabouts of Lavelle Davis is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.
Related Topics:
newshomicidemurderbody founddead bodyMaplewood
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Baby girl abandoned near Newark YMCA; 19-year-old dad sought
Queens gym teacher accused of groping teenage girl
Video: Man pulled from burning car seconds before explosion
Trump Considers 'Brand New' Executive Order After Court Setback
More News
Top Stories
LaGuardia traffic snarled: Travelers ditch cars, walk to terminal
Video: Man pulled from burning car seconds before explosion
1 dead in head-on crash involving bus, car on Route 17
Elderly man shoots wife in butt over sex
Ouch! Family writes brutal obituary for man
Queens gym teacher accused of groping teenage girl
MSG bans Knicks legend Charles Oakley indefinitely
Show More
Police: Freezing burglar hiding in snow pile saved by officer
Mayor starts #NachoSpacePassaic against saving parking spaces
Karina Vetrano's parents make plea for familial DNA testing
Suffern father, daughter win $16 million lottery jackpot
Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Christmas fire in Stamford dies at 51
More News
Photos
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
More Photos