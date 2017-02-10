Suspect arrested, 2nd ID'd in Maplewood triple murder

MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --Police have arrested one suspect and identified another in connection with a triple homicide in New Jersey.
Jimmy Mays, 37, formerly of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested in Maryland and charged with murder in the deaths of 45-year-old convenience store owner Michael Davis, 30-year-old Roshana Kenilson and 44-year-old Lance Frazier on Van Nest Court in Maplewood in late January.
Prosecutors also announced that 33-year-old Lavelle Davis, of Galloway, is a suspect. He is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.
Mays is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.
Both have been charged with three counts of murder, as well as conspiracy to commit murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons charges.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information or knowledge of the whereabouts of Lavelle Davis is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.