Suspect arrested after body parts found at Bronx trash facility

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) --Police have a suspect in custody in connection with the discovery of parts of a woman's body in a garbage transfer station in the Bronx.
40-year-old Somorie Moses, who lives in East Flatbush, is charged with concealment of a human corpse.
Police searched his apartment overnight.
Moses is a convicted sex offender. He was convicted in 2006 of attempted promoting of prostitution and profiting from prostitution from a person younger than 16.
Last Tuesday police responded to the Bronx facility on a report of body parts found there.
After days of searching, detectives uncovered two arms, a leg and torso of a woman.
In the early morning hours on Tuesday, two dozen private carting trucks unloaded their garbage after midnight.
One of the facility operators discovered the torso and leg, and work immediately stopped.
The victim has not yet been identified.
