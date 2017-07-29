NEWS

Suspect arrested in theft of backpack with $80K in Brooklyn

NYPD surveillance photos of the suspects

Eyewitness News
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police have arrested one of the suspects in the theft of a backpack containing $80,000 in Brooklyn.

26-year-old Andre Ricketts is charged with robbery.

The incident happened July 10 at about 1 p.m. in the vicinity of East 21 Street and Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay.

Polce say two males approached 24 year-old Amman Walia and demanded his property.

Walia had been taking the cash from his businesses and bringing it to a bank down the street.

When he refused, one of the robbers displayed a handgun and snatched the victim's backpack off his shoulder, police say.

The suspects then fled eastbound on East 21 Street with approximately $80,000 in cash.

Upon further investigation, police determined that two other individuals, a male and a female, acted as lookouts throughout the incident.

One of the suspects who robbed the victim exited a black four door sedan prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
