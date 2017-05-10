The suspect accused in a random attack in the Bronx that left an 83-year-old man in critical condition was found dead of an apparent suicide.Police say the assailant punched the victim in an unprovoked attack on Fox Street in the Foxhurst section on Monday.The elderly man fell to the ground and lost consciousness, suffering a laceration to his forehead and fractures to his nose and face.The suspect then fled eastbound on Fox Street.The victim was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he remains in critical condition in a medically-induced coma. Doctors say his condition is improving.The suspect was discovered dead inside his Bronx home later in the day. He is described as having a history of mental problems.Anyone with additional information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).