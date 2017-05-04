NEWS

Tattooed fitness model accused of bank robberies in Connecticut is arrested

David Byers (Photo/Yuma Police Department)

GREENWICH, Connecticut --
A tattooed fitness enthusiast and model accused of a string of robberies in Connecticut has been arrested in California.

Police say 34-year-old David Byers, of Solana Beach, California, evaded officers in Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania and Arizona before his arrest Wednesday. Police noted a neck tattoo when they released a description of the suspect.

FBI agents and local police found Byers in the San Diego area.

The Greenwich Time reports Byers' arrest surprised those who worked with him in the modeling community.

Police say Byers robbed a Chase Bank twice and a Citgo gas station in Greenwich. Police hope to extradite Byers so he can face charges including first-degree robbery and felony reckless endangerment.

Other charges are expected. It wasn't immediately known if Byers had an attorney.

Byers gained a lot of interest over the last couple years on Instagram, where racy photos of him were posted.

Here's a safe-for-work photo of Byers posted on social media:
Related Topics:
newsbank robberyarrestGreenwich
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
7 On Your Side: Avoid getting scammed when buying Rangers playoff tickets
TSA warns against vehicle-ramming attacks
Driver in fatal church bus crash drifted from lane at least 60 times: Investigators
Next steps for GOP health plan: Senate plans to write its own bill
More News
Top Stories
Ex-NJ cop guilty in wrong-way DWI crash that killed 2
House approves President Trump's health care bill
Here's how traffic will be impacted by Trump's NYC visit
President Trump coming home to NYC, but later than planned
Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Fire crews remove riders on stuck roller coaster
MUGSHOTS: Ex-pro basketball player charged in heroin bust
Show More
Parents behind extreme prank videos lose custody of 2 kids
NYPD: Man found with 12 pounds of cocaine packaged as candy
Wildlife sanctuary euthanizes all animals after request denied
Video: Street vendor viciously beaten in attack at his stand
NJ firefighter charged with murder in street shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos