A taxi driver crashed into a small tree in Rye early Friday morning.The vehicle crashed at Highland Road and Purchase Street at around 1:20 a.m.One person in the vehicle, apparently the driver, was taken to an area hospital with a serious, but non-life threatening, injury.The circumstances of what led to the crash are under investigation.The owner of the vehicle, which is licensed to Reliable Taxi of Mount Vernon, leased it to a driver Friday night. It was unclear if the driver was picking up fares at the time of the crash.