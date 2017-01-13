RYE, Westchester County (WABC) --A taxi driver crashed into a small tree in Rye early Friday morning.
The vehicle crashed at Highland Road and Purchase Street at around 1:20 a.m.
One person in the vehicle, apparently the driver, was taken to an area hospital with a serious, but non-life threatening, injury.
The circumstances of what led to the crash are under investigation.
The owner of the vehicle, which is licensed to Reliable Taxi of Mount Vernon, leased it to a driver Friday night. It was unclear if the driver was picking up fares at the time of the crash.