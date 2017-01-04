NEWS

Police investigating ATM skimming incidents at banks in New Jersey

Eyewitness News
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are investigating a number of ATM skimming incidents in which account information was stolen from customers.

In Jefferson Township, the incidents occurred between December 23 and January 2 at Lakeland Bank on Berkshire Valley Road where the outside ATM was compromised, authorities say.

Customers there were checking their bank accounts Wednesday to make sure they weren't victimized.

Police say ATM skimming is like identity theft for debit cards: Thieves use hidden electronics to steal the personal information stored on the card and record the PIN number to access all the cash in the account.

The thief or thieves placed the sophisticated bank skimmer over a stand alone ATM at the bank in Jefferson. The device looks so real there is no way a busy customer can tell if it's fake.

"It slides over the top of the reader on the ATM and without knowing it they put their card in and the whole time they're doing their transactions it's reading their personal information, their PIN numbers, bank information and transferring it into a memory in that phony skimmer," said Jefferson Township Police Detective Richard Geib.

The crimes have spread to multiple towns in New Jersey to include Jefferson Township, Bloomingdale and Lincoln Park. Over 100 possible victims have been identified so far.

It may be tied to similar crimes which have been reported in Garden City, Long Island, and now the matter is being investigated by the FBI.

Anyone using the bank's ATM between those dates is encouraged to review their bank statement and report any fraudulent transactions to their local police department or contact the Jefferson Township Detective Bureau
Related Topics:
newsbanknew jersey newsatmidentity theftHopatcong
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Dylann Roof: 'There's Nothing Wrong With Me Psychologically'
VIDEO: Man surfs on stranger's car, allegedly high on meth
Attacker beats cancer survivor with broom stick in lobby of Bronx building
Frigid no-heat headache for 84-year-old Brooklyn woman
Classified Election Hacking Report Complete, Obama to Be Briefed Thursday
More News
Top Stories
More than 100 injured in LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Cold comeback, then snow
Man dies after erupting into flames inside Amityville house
Police: Queens mom killed 1-year-old daughter with phone charger cord
Macy's to close 68 stores, 2 in New York area
LIRR riders describe chaos, panic after Brooklyn crash
Speed eyed in LIRR crash as investigation gets underway
Show More
Family disputes NYPD claims in Brooklyn police shooting
Nearly 200 rats removed from Long Island antique store
10-year-old girl dies in skiing accident
Attacker beats cancer survivor with broom stick in lobby of Bronx building
18-year-old shot to death by police in Prospect Heights
More News
Photos
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More Photos