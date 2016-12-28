  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: 'Good Riddance Day' event lets people destroy unpleasant memories from 2016
New Times Square pedestrian, activity zones complete

Times Square work is finished - just in time for the famous New Year's Eve festivities.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The reconstruction of Times Square has been completed just before the famous New Year's Eve festivities.

The city announced Wednesday that changes include improved plazas with pedestrian space, wider sidewalks, new benches and kiosks. There is also a new southbound bike lane.

The $55 million project to permanently convert pedestrian plazas along Broadway in Times Square between West 42nd and West 47th began in 2013.

The reconstructed pedestrian plazas comprise 85,000 square feet.

During the summer, the city began enforcing new regulations governing designated pedestrian and activity flow zones. Street performers, as well as vendors selling tickets to bus tours or comedy shows, must stay in specific areas.

A total of eight different zones stretches from West 47th Street to West 42nd, all regulated by the Department of Transportation and enforced by the New York Police.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
