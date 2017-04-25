7 ON YOUR SIDE

Top tips to fight a big medical bill

EMBED </>More News Videos

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has the latest details.

By
MANHASSET, Long Island (WABC) --
If you're in the ER you're usually not in any shape to make decisions for yourself and you listen to doctor's orders. That turned into a 2-year $30,000 battle for one Long Island man.

"I'm pretty good at handling pain." In July 2015, William Farrell was rushed to the emergency room suffering from the severe pain of a Colitis attack.

He was air-lifted from Brookhaven Memorial to his own doctors 50 miles away at Northwell Hospital in Manhasset.

"He asked me if I was okay going by helicopter and I think I said whatever," Farrell said.

Despite being on Morphine, he snapped two selfies and texted his wife he was going by chopper instead of ambulance. The air transport bill cost nearly $30,000.

Then the double shocker, their health insurance denied the claim, stating the air transport was "not medically necessary."

"We can't pay this. We're gonna be paying $30,000 off for the rest of our lives," Farrell said. "How are we going to pay this?"

The Farrells say they appealed, providing proof of doctor's orders.

They made three appeals, including one to the state. All were denied.

"You work your butt off to support your family, then you got a medical bill you can't control," Farrell said.

Farrell says neither hospital was taking responsibility for ordering the lift. So Stacey's mom urged them to make one more call, three years later, once that big bill got sent to collections.

7 On Your Side went to work and just days later surprised the Farrells with a "farewell" to that daunting debt.

Northwell told 7 On Your Side even though they're not to blame at all they'll pay this patient's bill. A relieved Stacey Farrell shed tears of happiness. "You did more in three days than I did in three years," she said.

Corporate statements:
UnitedHealtcare:

"As a courtesy to Mr. Farrell, we have decided to conduct an additional review of his July 2015 care so he can provide more information that would support the need for an air ambulance. Individuals should exercise all of their appeal rights to address and resolve claims issues in a timely manner."

Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center:
"We were happy to advocate on behalf of the patient to help resolve the patient's financial issue. We wish the patent and his family the best of luck."

Northwell Health:
"Northwell was happy to be able to successfully intervene with the air transport billing on its patient's behalf. The determination or documentation required by the insurance company regarding the mode of transport, the medical necessity of that transport and whether it is covered by insurance is an issue between the referring physician and the insurance company -- not the receiving physician, which we were in this case. However, we did not think it was fair to the patient to be caught in the middle of this payment dispute, so we agreed to cover the expense."
Related Topics:
news7 On Your Sidemedicalhelicopterhealth insuranceManhasset
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 On Your Side: How to foil summer rental fraud before it happens
7 On Your Side: How to protect yourself from ID theft
7 On Your Side: Does shopping on different devices save money?
Meal delivery service leaves customers hungry for refunds
More 7 On Your Side
NEWS
Federal judge rules Trump cannot punish sanctuary cities by withholding funds
Funeral arrangements announced for 4 Queens fire victims
Retired NYPD officers among 5 arrested in ongoing gun permit probe
Man stabbed in chest in Yankee Stadium subway station
Commuter nightmare: Train troubles at Penn Station...again
More News
Top Stories
Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories in Manhattan
Commuter nightmare: Train troubles at Penn Station...again
Judge blocks Trump's order to withhold sanctuary city money
Man stabbed in chest in Yankee Stadium subway station
Retired NYPD officers among 5 arrested in ongoing gun permit probe
'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested in deadly Iowa crash
Police: Wife's Fitbit logs steps after husband says she died
Show More
Woman hurt after bottle thrown at her car in NJ road rage incident
Bear spotted in New York, seeking food in trash
All-clear given after two Long Island schools locked down from threat
2nd LI camp counselor accused of sex crimes, child porn possession
Police: Drug store guard sexually abused shoplifting suspect
More News
Top Video
Commuter nightmare: Train troubles at Penn Station...again
Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories in Manhattan
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Little girl buys police officer's dinner in NJ
More Video