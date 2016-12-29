A tow truck driver was killed in a hit-and-run in Harrison Thursday morning.Around 7 a.m., the driver was outside his flatbed truck on northbound Interstate 95 near Exit 18B, hooking up a disabled vehicle.He was hit by a passing car, then taken to Greenwich Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.There is no description of the vehicle and there is no surveillance camera near the crash.Officials closed a northbound lane for the accident investigation.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 845-727-2280 or 914-769-2600.