HARRISON, New York (WABC) --A tow truck driver was killed in a hit-and-run in Harrison Thursday morning.
Around 7 a.m., the driver was outside his flatbed truck on northbound Interstate 95 near Exit 18B, hooking up a disabled vehicle.
He was hit by a passing car, then taken to Greenwich Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
There is no description of the vehicle and there is no surveillance camera near the crash.
Officials closed a northbound lane for the accident investigation.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 845-727-2280 or 914-769-2600.