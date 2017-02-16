NEWS

Linden fire at business delays train service

A fire in Linden, N.J., temporarily suspended trains in the area.

Eyewitness News
LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Train service was temporarily suspended through Linden after a fire involving hazardous material at a business.

The fire broke out in the large commercial building on West Elizabeth Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.

The building was believed to house hazardous materials, so New Jersey Transit and Amtrak suspended train service while firefighters battled the blaze.

Service is expected to be normal for the morning commute.

For rush hour Thursday, NEC and NJCL rail service was restored with up to 90-minute delays. Westbound trains will bypass the Linden station.

New Jersey Transit buses will cross-honor rail tickets and passes until 4 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsbuilding fireLindenNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
43-year-old man found zip-tied, dead in jewelry store bathroom
1 arrested after police-involved shooting in Queens
ND governor issues evacuation order for pipeline protest camp
Rat disease victim lived in building owned one of NYC's 'Worst Landlords'
More News
Top Stories
Rat disease victim lived in building owned one of NYC's 'Worst Landlords'
43-year-old man found zip-tied, dead in jewelry store bathroom
State trooper dragged during traffic stop in Hempstead
1 arrested after police-involved shooting in Queens
Man honored for cleaning swastikas off subway car in Manhattan
Wedding ring found in Roslyn LIRR parking lot
Russian spy ship 30 miles from Connecticut Navy sub base
Show More
VIDEO: Man tackled by NYPD says arrest caused fractured skull
Tri-state area expected to take part in nationwide 'A Day Without Immigrants' protests
Trump slams intelligence officials, media over Flynn, Russia
New concerns over NYC rodents after man dies of disease spread by rats
Teen's scary diagnosis resolved with high-tech surgery
More News
Photos
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
More Photos