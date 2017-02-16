Train service was temporarily suspended through Linden after a fire involving hazardous material at a business.The fire broke out in the large commercial building on West Elizabeth Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.The building was believed to house hazardous materials, so New Jersey Transit and Amtrak suspended train service while firefighters battled the blaze.Service is expected to be normal for the morning commute.For rush hour Thursday, NEC and NJCL rail service was restored with up to 90-minute delays. Westbound trains will bypass the Linden station.New Jersey Transit buses will cross-honor rail tickets and passes until 4 a.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.