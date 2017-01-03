NEWS

Twin boy pulls fallen dresser off his brother
EMBED </>More News Videos

Credit: Kayli Shoff (WABC)

Eyewitness News
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (WABC) --
A mother has shared some frightening video of the moment a dresser fell over on her twin 2-year-olds.

The boys were uninjured, but the video taken last week shows the two climbing the furniture, until it falls down.

The unsecured dresser gave in to their combined weight, and trapped one brother under it.

The other brother was able to free his twin, however.

Their mother shared the video on social media as a warning to others to secure their dressers to avoid the danger.
Related Topics:
newsnationaltwinsfurniture
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House Republicans Effectively Gut Congressional Ethics Watchdog
Trump Says North Korea Nuclear ICBM 'Won't Happen'
Man injured in Lower East Side gunfire
Man wanted in Cypress Hills hit-and-run New Year's Day
More News
Top Stories
WATCH: Police search for 3 men involved in $6 million Midtown jewelry heist
5 Dead After Tornado, Severe Weather Sweeps Across South
Woman mugged, slashed near South Street Seaport
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Long Island
Man injured in Lower East Side gunfire
Computer outages at customs cause travel headaches at JFK Airport
Man wanted in Cypress Hills hit-and-run New Year's Day
Show More
Off-duty New Rochelle officer charged in fatal car crash
Police: Man followed woman into Ditmas Park elevator in attempted rape
4 children die after pesticide sprayed under home
2 injured after car slams into Bronx pizzeria
1 dead, 1 wounded in Queens shooting; NYC's first homicide of year
More News
Top Video
Officer's car gets hooked onto stolen truck during police pursuit
Businesses along 2nd Avenue thrilled with new subway opening
Friends, teammates come together to mourn teen killed in Mount Vernon shooting
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video