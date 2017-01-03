A mother has shared some frightening video of the moment a dresser fell over on her twin 2-year-olds.The boys were uninjured, but the video taken last week shows the two climbing the furniture, until it falls down.The unsecured dresser gave in to their combined weight, and trapped one brother under it.The other brother was able to free his twin, however.Their mother shared the video on social media as a warning to others to secure their dressers to avoid the danger.