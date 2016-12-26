NEWS

Underground gas line fire causes subway disruptions in Midtown

The FDNY responded to the scene of an underground gas line fire.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Crews are repairing an underground gas line that caused disruptions to subway service in Midtown Manhattan overnight.

An open gas flame was detected coming from a conduit in a control room near the 53rd Street subway station just before 11 p.m.

Power was cut to the subways in the area and two trains were evacuated.

250 passengers were removed from a D train at 34th Street, and 200 passengers were removed from a train at 53rd Street.

Firefighters believe the flame is from a low pressure gas line. The MTA will have to shut down the gas line.

West 53rd Street is closed between 6th and 7th Avenue.

There are also subway disruptions.

For more information, visit MTA.info
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
