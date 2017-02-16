A man was shot and killed by plainclothes New York City police officers in Brooklyn after he allegedly turned on them twice and opened fire.It happened just after 4 p.m. on Belmont Avenue between Milford Street and Logan Street in the East New York section.One NYPD source tells Eyewitness News that as many as 20 shots were fired before the suspect was struck and killed at the end of an alley.A .32 caliber revolver was recovered at the scene. Police released this photo of it:The suspect has not yet been identified. The officers were not injured.Police officials said the episode began when two officers and a sergeant, on patrol in the area, spotted a man on the street and asked to question him.Detectives said the man took off and as officers chased him, he allegedly turned and fired. The officers returned fire and as they cornered the man at the end of an alley, sources said he fired at them again and he was shot.It is not clear how many times he was struck, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.