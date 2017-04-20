GANG

VIDEO: 19 reputed gang members facing charges in Bronx takedown

Watch unedited video showing police walk reputed gang members from the Bronx who were arrested on federal charges.

BRONX, New York (WABC) --
Federal charges against 19 reputed members of a Bronx gang were announced Thursday.

Fifteen arrests were made at the Boston Secor Houses, a city-run apartment complex. Four others are still being sought.

They are expected to be arraigned in federal court in Lower Manhattan later Thursday.

The reputed gang members are suspected in serious crimes, including murder and attempted murder, extortion, robbery, stabbings, slashings, beatings and drug trafficking.

Here's a list of those charged:

1. Steve Boria, AKA "Crom" and "Crom Gunz"
2. Randall Harvey, AKA "Twin Po"
3. Marcus Rodriguez, AKA "Chavo" and "Bam"
4. Kermit Irizzary, AKA "Kerm"
5. Jacob Cargill, AKA "Jewelry" and "Jews"
6. Isaac Rodriguez, AKA "Nash"
7. Kevin Bodley, AKA "Pookie"
8. Niorge Lopez, AKA "Yoda"
9. Jonathan Ferrell, AKA "J-Roc"
10. Dayvon Wilson, AKA "Day Day"
11. Maurice Steele, AKA "Reese" and "Zay"
12. Isaiah Grant, AKA "Izzy Da G"
13. Frank Rosa, AKA "Nitty"
14. Tyrone Bailey, AKA "Loopy"
15. Tyquan Dupont, AKA "Tod" and "Todd"
16. Kaliym Holmes, AKA "Leem"
17. Philip Richards, AKA "Streets"
18. Jason Adams
19. Tyrique Underwood, AKA "Tyrique Underhill" and "Ty"

According to the criminal complaint, Boria was a leader of the gang and allegedly ordered acts of violence against rival gang members.

The gang with which they're allegedly associated is a rival of a gang that was the target of a separate takedown last April.

The arrests were made by the NYPD, along with agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
