Paramus Police had a dangerously busy day on Wednesday when there were two separate police pursuits less than two hours apart.The first happened at 2:12 p.m. when police tried to stop a man driving an Audi A4 with a defective brake light.Police say Andre Felix, 18, and his passenger Steven Pena, 20, took off on Route 17 south.The Audi then exited onto the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 163.A short time later the Audi attempted to merge onto Route 80 west where it spun out and hit a guard rail.While trying to back off of the guard rail, the vehicle hit the police officer's car.Paramus Officers arrested the driver, Felix, and his passenger, Pena, into custody for eluding and possession of pills that were located in the car.Nearly two hours later at 4:02 p.m. police noticed a vehicle that matched the description of one being driven by a man wanted for questioning in a suspicious incident at Walgreens.When Oakland Police approached the 2011 VW Jetta, the car fled the scene and ended up on Route 17 south, near where the previous pursuit took place.Paramus Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it jumped a curb, struck a civilian car, and then fled onto Gertrude Avenue. The Jetta then turned into the Coach USA bus yard located on Pleasant Avenue.It then fled into a storage yard belonging to Paramus Honda also located on Pleasant Avenue.While in this lot, the suspect's vehicle struck three parked cars belonging to Paramus Honda.The suspect, Nicholas Vizzone, 24, then rammed two Paramus Police Cars causing significant damage to one of them.One officer was injured and transport to Hackensack University Medical Center for neck and back injuries where he is expected to be released.The suspect then drove through a chain link fence and locked gate, back onto Pleasant Avenue where it then fled onto Passaic Street into the City of Hackensack.Hackensack Police and New Jersey State Police followed the Jetta onto the New Jersey Turnpike where it fled south bound.In the area of exit 15W the suspect struck another civilian car. Vizzone was taken into custody by the State Police and the officers of the East Rutherford Police Department.Vizzone is facing charges of reckless endangerment, eluding police, and criminal mischief. The suspect was also wanted for violation of his parole.