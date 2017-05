Police in Elizabeth, New Jersey are on the lookout for a group of men caught on video brutally assaulting a senior.It happened Monday at Marshall and Third streets around 2 p.m.One of the men can be seen punching the victim while two others watched.Police say they stole the victim's wallet.A similar attack happened in Elizabeth just a couple week prior.A 78-year-old man was shoved to the ground, attacked and robbed.