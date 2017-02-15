LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --A young New York City man said he fractured his skull when undercover NYPD officers slammed him into a sidewalk as he stood outside his apartment building.
Bobby Lopez claims he suffered permanent head injuries in the August 16, 2016, incident in Lower Manhattan and spent days in the hospital -- near death. He said police used excessive force in his arrest.
Surveillance camera video shows two undercover officers tackle Lopez, resulting in his head striking a concrete pavement. He spent days in the hospital, during which time he was handcuffed to his hospital bed even though part of the time he was in a coma -- all while waiting to be arraigned on charges of criminal sale of marijuana and resisting arrest.
Watch the video here:
Weeks later, the court dropped all charges against him. On Wednesday, Lopez filed a lawsuit against the officers and the NYPD for false arrest and use of excessive force.
Here's a look at his injury, which has left him with a misshaped head:
