7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION

VIDEO: Man tackled by NYPD says excessive force during arrest caused fractured skull

By
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
A young New York City man said he fractured his skull when undercover NYPD officers slammed him into a sidewalk as he stood outside his apartment building.

Bobby Lopez claims he suffered permanent head injuries in the August 16, 2016, incident in Lower Manhattan and spent days in the hospital -- near death. He said police used excessive force in his arrest.

Surveillance camera video shows two undercover officers tackle Lopez, resulting in his head striking a concrete pavement. He spent days in the hospital, during which time he was handcuffed to his hospital bed even though part of the time he was in a coma -- all while waiting to be arraigned on charges of criminal sale of marijuana and resisting arrest.

Watch the video here:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the raw video showing NYPD officers tackle a man outside his apartment building in Manhattan on August 16, 2016.


Weeks later, the court dropped all charges against him. On Wednesday, Lopez filed a lawsuit against the officers and the NYPD for false arrest and use of excessive force.

Here's a look at his injury, which has left him with a misshaped head:



7 On Your Side Investigator Jim Hoffer is following this story, and will have more video of the arrest and an interview with Lopez tonight at 5 on Eyewitness News.
Related Topics:
newslawsuitnypdfalse arrestarrest7 on your side investigationNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Exclusive: Homeless families placed in buildings run by NYC's worst landlords
Exclusive: Railroad fixes 26-inch rail gap hours after report
Exclusive: 26-inch gap in track poses derailment risk, expert says
Investigation into ACS 'foster care panic'
More 7 on your side investigation
NEWS
Trump slams media over treatment of Flynn, dodges questions on Russia
Trump says he 'can live with' either one or two state solution in Israel
Russian spy ship 30 miles from Connecticut Navy sub base
4 themes to watch as Trump hosts Netanyahu
Home evacuated after carbon monoxide leak at Croton-on-Hudson
More News
Top Stories
Infection caused by rat urine in Bronx kills 1, sickens 2 others
Trump slams intelligence officials, media over Flynn, Russia
Russian spy ship 30 miles from Connecticut Navy sub base
Autopsy: 7-year-old girl shot as many as 13 times
1-month-old's death a homicide, under investigation
3 men arrested, accused of threatening 7-Eleven clerk
Rumor the German shepherd wins best in show at Westminster
Show More
Kate Upton is SI's swimsuit queen again
Woman arrested in mysterious death of N. Korean leader's half brother
Home evacuated after carbon monoxide leak at Croton-on-Hudson
Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: Police
Trump urges Israeli PM to 'hold off' on settlements
More News
Photos
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
More Photos