EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1755942" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the raw video showing NYPD officers tackle a man outside his apartment building in Manhattan on August 16, 2016.

A young New York City man said he fractured his skull when undercover NYPD officers slammed him into a sidewalk as he stood outside his apartment building.Bobby Lopez claims he suffered permanent head injuries in the August 16, 2016, incident in Lower Manhattan and spent days in the hospital -- near death. He said police used excessive force in his arrest.Surveillance camera video shows two undercover officers tackle Lopez, resulting in his head striking a concrete pavement. He spent days in the hospital, during which time he was handcuffed to his hospital bed even though part of the time he was in a coma -- all while waiting to be arraigned on charges of criminal sale of marijuana and resisting arrest.Weeks later, the court dropped all charges against him. On Wednesday, Lopez filed a lawsuit against the officers and the NYPD for false arrest and use of excessive force.Here's a look at his injury, which has left him with a misshaped head:7 On Your Side Investigator Jim Hoffer is following this story, and will have more video of the arrest and an interview with Lopez tonight at 5 on Eyewitness News.