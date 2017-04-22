EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1902079" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> American Airlines is taking swift action after a video surfaced of a fight on board one of their planes out of SFO.

American Airlines is taking swift action after a video surfaced of a fight on board one of its planes out of San Francisco. Passengers came to a mother's defense after they said a flight attendant violently grabbed her stroller -- hitting her and just missing one of her children.American Airlines said it has apologized to the woman and has taken care of her and her family, upgrading them to first class for the remainder of their international trip.According to American, the woman, who spoke English, tried to take a double-wide stroller down the aisle of a single-aisle A321, which was too narrow. She had not gate checked the stroller on the jet bridge in San Francisco.A flight attendant tried to tell her to gate check it, but she began she cry. The incident escalated and other passengers jumped to her defense, angry with how she was allegedly being treated.The woman took the next flight out of San Francisco and made her original connection in Dallas to the daily flight from there to Buenos Aires, the airline said. American upgraded her and her children to first class for the flight to Buenos Aires. She was in Argentina by Saturday morning.The airline agreed that the attendant shouldn't have confronted the woman in that way; he has been put on paid leave while it investigates what happened.