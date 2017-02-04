NEWS

Woman pries open Bronx church donation box, takes cash, police say

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are looking for a woman they said broke into a church collection box in the Bronx.

According to the New York City Police Department, around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 12, a woman went into St. Benedict's Church on Otis Avenue in Throggs Neck and used something to pry open a locked donation box.

She took the cash that was inside, then fled, police said.

The suspect is described as a white woman, about 30-35 years old,with a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a dark coat, blue jeans and black and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
