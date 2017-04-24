An NYPD officer is facing DWI charges after a crash in Queens early Sunday that killed one sister and left another critically injured.The accident happened at 4:00 a.m. Sunday on the Van Wyck Expressway southbound at Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park.Investigators say 32-year-old Neville Smith, who was off-duty at the time, slammed into the rear of a Honda.Two women, identified as sisters, were taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.Authorities say Vanessa Raghubar died from her injuries early Monday.Maria Raghubar remained in Critical conditionOfficer Smith also remained in the hospital on Monday in stable condition.Smith works out of the Detectives Bronx Bureau.He is charged with vehicular assault, assault, DWI and refusal to take a breath test.