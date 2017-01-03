NEWS

29-year-old woman fatally struck by SUV, school bus in Brooklyn hit and run

A pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in Midwood Tuesday.

Eyewitness News
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in the Midwood section of Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the 29-year-old woman, identified as Hermanda Booker, of Brooklyn, was hit by a white SUV while attempting to cross Nostrand Avenue around 6:45 a.m.

The driver of the SUV did not stop.

A school bus attempting make a left turn onto Nostrand Avenue from Kings Highway also hit Booker, but that driver remained at the scene.

No children were on the bus.

Booker was taken to Beth Israel Hospital with severe trauma to the upper torso. She was later pronounced dead.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.
Related Topics:
newshit and runbrooklyn newstraffic fatalitiesNew York CityMidwood
