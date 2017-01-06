NEWS

Woman found dead in East Village was strangled, person-of-interest in custody

By
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Investigators said a woman found dead with a scarf around her neck in an East Village apartment Wednesday afternoon was strangled.

The medical examiner's office said an autopsy determined that 27-year-old Brooke Garcia died of ligature strangulation.

Her body was found inside an apartment at the Wald Houses on Avenue D.



Reflecting on the unconditional love they shared, the family of 27-year-old Brooke Garcia prayed for peace and justice Friday night.

"She was a beautiful girl, she had a daughter," said For Acevedo, the victim's aunt.

The young mother was discovered murdered inside the apartment just two days ago.

"It was a horrible death. I don't know why somebody would do something like that. She didn't deserve it," Acevedo said.

Loved ones say she was staying with an aunt as she struggled to get back on her feet with her young daughter.

Police sources say a friend discovered Brooke unconscious with a scarf around her neck on a bed with a trail of blood.

"I just picture in my head while he was doing this what she was going through, she must've been fighting for her life, but she's at peace, I know she is," Acevedo said.

Police have since pegged 38-year-old Henry Pacheco as person-of-interest in Brooke's murder.

Pacheco was arrested on New Year's Eve for allegedly breaking his pregnant ex-girlfriend's jaw. He has 26 prior arrests and was released from prison in May.

"I don't know if it's the same person, but if he is, whoever it was, somehow there's a God up here, and you know what, there's karma in this world," Acevedo said.

Police say Pacheco has been admitted to the psychiatric ward at Bellevue Hospital for observation.
Related Topics:
newsbody foundmysterious deathnypdeast villagemanhattan newsnew york cityEast VillageNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Broadway dims lights for Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher
Veteran Allegedly Kills 5 in Airport Shooting, Terrorism Not Ruled Out
What We Know About Esteban Santiago, Suspect in Fort Lauderdale Attack
Witnesses Describe Screaming, 'Trail of Blood' After Gunman Opened Fire at Airport
More News
Top Stories
5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
Winter storm warning for eastern Long Island, parts of coastal NJ
What we know about the suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
Security beefed up at NY-area airports after Florida shooting
AP source: Indian Point nuclear plant to close by 2021
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
Show More
New hearing held for convicted Newark schoolyard killer
'Icon of NYC nightlife' found strangled in UWS apartment
LIRR engineer in crash to be tested for sleep apnea
Judge rebukes suspects in Facebook Live beating; Bond denied
Parents of murder victim banned from courtroom during trial
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
More Photos